Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.<ref name="Yeovil Town FC">[https://www.ytfc.net/contract-benjani-jr-signs-professional-terms-with-yeovil-town/ CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town], ''Sam Collard'', published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022</ref>

Career

On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.

Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.

He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.

Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.

References