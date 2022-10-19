Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Benjani Mwaruwari Jr"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 3: Line 3:
 
| name              = Benjani Mwaruwari Jr <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 
| name              = Benjani Mwaruwari Jr <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 
| post-nominals  =  
 
| post-nominals  =  
| image              = Benjani Mwaruwari Jr.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
+
| image              =  
 +
[[File:Benjani Mwaruwari Jr.jpg|thumb]]
 +
<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 
| image_upright =
 
| image_upright =
 
| alt                =  
 
| alt                =  
Line 38: Line 40:
 
| organization      = Yeovil Town Football Club
 
| organization      = Yeovil Town Football Club
 
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| known_for          = The son of former Warriors captain
+
| known_for          = The son of former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari.
 
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 
| style              =  
 
| style              =  

Latest revision as of 14:29, 19 October 2022

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr
Benjani Mwaruwari Jr.jpg
BornBenjani Mwaruwari Jr
NationalityZimbabwean
OrganizationYeovil Town Football Club
Known forThe son of former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari.

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]

Career

On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.

Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.

He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.

Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.

References

  1. CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town, Sam Collard, published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Benjani_Mwaruwari_Jr&oldid=120939"