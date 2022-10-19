| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

The son of former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari.

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr.jpg

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]

Career

On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.

Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.

He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.

Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.

