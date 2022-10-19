Difference between revisions of "Benjani Mwaruwari Jr"
|Benjani Mwaruwari Jr
|Born
|Benjani Mwaruwari Jr
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Yeovil Town Football Club
|Known for
|The son of former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari.
Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]
Career
On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.
Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.
He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.
Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.
References
- ↑ CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town, Sam Collard, published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022