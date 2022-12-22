The Western Premier Division League is the ninth tier of English football and has 40 member Clubs covering Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, parts of Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire.

In December 2022, Benjani Jr joined Western League Premier Division side Sherborne Town on a one-month loan.<ref name="NewZimbabwe.com">, Sports Reporter,[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/benjani-jr-seals-loan-move-to-sherborne-town/ Benjani Jr seals loan move to Sherborne Town], Published: 21 December 2022, Retrieved: 22 December 2022</ref>

Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.

On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with the English fifth-tier side.

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]

Career

He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.

In December 2022, Benjani Jr joined Western League Premier Division side Sherborne Town on a one-month loan.[2]

