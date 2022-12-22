Difference between revisions of "Benjani Mwaruwari Jr"
On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.
On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with English fifth-tier side.
Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.
Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.
Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.
Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.
Latest revision as of 12:16, 22 December 2022
|Benjani Mwaruwari Jr
|Born
|Benjani Mwaruwari Jr
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Yeovil Town Football Club
|Known for
|The son of former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari.
Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]
Career
On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with the English fifth-tier side.
Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.
He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.
Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.
In December 2022, Benjani Jr joined Western League Premier Division side Sherborne Town on a one-month loan.[2]
The Western Premier Division League is the ninth tier of English football and has 40 member Clubs covering Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, parts of Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire.
References
- ↑ CONTRACT | Benjani Jr signs professional terms with Yeovil Town, Sam Collard, published: 17 October 2022, retrieved: 19 October 2022
- ↑ , Sports Reporter,Benjani Jr seals loan move to Sherborne Town, Published: 21 December 2022, Retrieved: 22 December 2022