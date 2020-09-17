Difference between revisions of "Bennegina Mudambiranwa"

In July 2018, Bennegina Mudambiranwa was elected to Ward 7 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1557 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Masvingo RDC with 1557 votes, beating Miriam Manyumbwiri of MDC-Alliance with 1108 votes, Olivia Tembo of MDC-T with 145 votes and Amos Veremu of PRC with 70 votes. [1]

