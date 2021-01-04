Difference between revisions of "Benson Mbewe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|right|Benson Mbewe'''Benson Mbewe''' is a Zimbabwean business leader, marketer and strategist. He is the current Chief Executive Officer (C...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 08:38, 4 January 2021
Benson Mbewe is a Zimbabwean business leader, marketer and strategist. He is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AB Communications.
Education
Mbewe holds a Bachelor of Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master of Business Administration from the same university as well as a Master of Development Policy from KDI in South Korea.[1]
Career
He was announced as AB Communications CEO in December 2020 after Susan Makore stepped down to take up her new role as a Commissioner at the Zimbabwe Media Commission. Before his appointment at AB Communications, Benson Mbewe spent 10 years in the financial and media sectors.[1]
References
<refences/>
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 AB Communications CEO steps down, The Chronicle, Published: December 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 4, 2021