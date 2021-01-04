Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Benson Mbewe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "thumb|right|Benson Mbewe'''Benson Mbewe''' is a Zimbabwean business leader, marketer and strategist. He is the current Chief Executive Officer (C...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 08:38, 4 January 2021

Benson Mbewe

Benson Mbewe is a Zimbabwean business leader, marketer and strategist. He is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AB Communications.

Education

Mbewe holds a Bachelor of Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master of Business Administration from the same university as well as a Master of Development Policy from KDI in South Korea.[1]

Career

He was announced as AB Communications CEO in December 2020 after Susan Makore stepped down to take up her new role as a Commissioner at the Zimbabwe Media Commission. Before his appointment at AB Communications, Benson Mbewe spent 10 years in the financial and media sectors.[1]

References

<refences/>

  1. 1.0 1.1 AB Communications CEO steps down, The Chronicle, Published: December 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 4, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Benson_Mbewe&oldid=96508"