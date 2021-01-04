Benson Mbewe

Benson Mbewe is a Zimbabwean business leader, marketer and strategist. He is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AB Communications.

Education

Mbewe holds a Bachelor of Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master of Business Administration from the same university as well as a Master of Development Policy from KDI in South Korea.[1]

Career

He was announced as AB Communications CEO in December 2020 after Susan Makore stepped down to take up her new role as a Commissioner at the Zimbabwe Media Commission. Before his appointment at AB Communications, Benson Mbewe spent 10 years in the financial and media sectors.[1]

References

