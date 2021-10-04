(No difference)

Berejena Secondary School is in Ngundu, Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Berejena Mission, Ngundu, Chivi District, Private Bag 9069, Masvingo.

Telephone: 03 6464

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Berejena Secondary School at 55th, with a 70.87% pass rate.

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information