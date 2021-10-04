Difference between revisions of "Berejena Secondary School"
Berejena Secondary School is in Ngundu, Masvingo Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Berejena Mission, Ngundu, Chivi District, Private Bag 9069, Masvingo.
Telephone: 03 6464
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Berejena Secondary School at 55th, with a 70.87% pass rate.
Events
Associations
