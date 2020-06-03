Difference between revisions of "Bernard Bote"

In July 2018, Bernard Bote was elected to Ward 7 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 733 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Nyanga RDC with 733 votes, beating David Chakapu of MDC-Alliance with 582 votes, Israel Zondayi Dzihwema of PRC with 26 votes and Anthony Shepherd Mafemera of NPF with 25 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

