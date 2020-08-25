Difference between revisions of "Bernard Manyandure"

From Pindula
(Created page with "'''Bernard Manyandure''' was a Zimbabwean sculptor. ==Background== Manyandure was born in 1929 in Nyanga, and derived much of his subject matter from local folklore. He was a...")
 
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Bernard Manyandure''' was a Zimbabwean sculptor.
+
'''Bernard Manyandure''' was a Zimbabwean sculptor. He was born in 1929 and died in 1999.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 
Manyandure was born in 1929 in Nyanga, and derived much of his subject matter from local folklore. He was among the first sculptors associated with Frank McEwen's Workshop School, remaining with it from its founding in 1957 until 1973. Initially a commercial farmer, he later turned full-time to sculpture. His works were featured in the first major exhibits of Zimbabwean sculpture in Paris and London, and were shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.<ref name="peoplepill"> [https://peoplepill.com/people/bernard-manyandure/], ''People Pill, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>
 
Manyandure was born in 1929 in Nyanga, and derived much of his subject matter from local folklore. He was among the first sculptors associated with Frank McEwen's Workshop School, remaining with it from its founding in 1957 until 1973. Initially a commercial farmer, he later turned full-time to sculpture. His works were featured in the first major exhibits of Zimbabwean sculpture in Paris and London, and were shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.<ref name="peoplepill"> [https://peoplepill.com/people/bernard-manyandure/], ''People Pill, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>
 +
 +
==Works==
 +
[[File:Relaxing Eagle.jpg|thumb|Relaxing Eagle]]
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Sculptors]]

Latest revision as of 13:39, 25 August 2020

Bernard Manyandure was a Zimbabwean sculptor. He was born in 1929 and died in 1999.

Background

Manyandure was born in 1929 in Nyanga, and derived much of his subject matter from local folklore. He was among the first sculptors associated with Frank McEwen's Workshop School, remaining with it from its founding in 1957 until 1973. Initially a commercial farmer, he later turned full-time to sculpture. His works were featured in the first major exhibits of Zimbabwean sculpture in Paris and London, and were shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.[1]

Works

Relaxing Eagle



References

  1. [1], People Pill, Accessed: 25 August, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bernard_Manyandure&oldid=91724"