Difference between revisions of "Bernard Manyandure"

Manyandure was born in 1929 in Nyanga, and derived much of his subject matter from local folklore. He was among the first sculptors associated with Frank McEwen's Workshop School, remaining with it from its founding in 1957 until 1973. Initially a commercial farmer, he later turned full-time to sculpture. His works were featured in the first major exhibits of Zimbabwean sculpture in Paris and London, and were shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.<ref name="peoplepill"> [https://peoplepill.com/people/bernard-manyandure/], ''People Pill, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>

