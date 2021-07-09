|description= Bernard Marriot Lusengo is the Dynamos board of trustees’ chairman. On 8 July 2021, he appeared in court on allegations of defrauding Dynamos Football Club, and the private company under which it falls, of a 51 percent shareholding.

Fraud Charge

Bernard Marriot Lusengo appeared before Harare magistrate, Shane Kubonera, who remanded him to July 26 2021, for trial. Marriot was accused of defrauding Dynamos Football Club, and the private company under which it falls, of a 51 percent shareholding.

The complainant was Dynamos FC (Pvt) Ltd, represented by Robson Rundaba, a former powerful ally of Marriot, before the duo fell out over issues related to the ownership of the club.

The court heard that sometime in 2008, Dynamos FC articles of association were replaced through a special resolution.

The net effect of the articles of association was to allocate some shares to people who were active members of the club, during the period, extending from the club’s formation in 1963 to 1968.

It is alleged that this was in accordance with the recommendations of the Sports and Recreation Commission.

The articles of association were adopted through Article 6 to 19, and a three- member committee was set up to look into the issue of allocation payment, distribution and issuing of share certificates.

The committee comprised Rundaba, Marriot and Casper Muzenda, who once occupied the role of chief executive, at Dynamos.

However, the court heard that the allocation of shares, and issuance of certificates, was not done.

In February 2014, Rundaba reported a case, involved an alleged fraudulent transaction, which involved Webster Marechera, who was the club treasurer.

Other board members were said to have been unhappy, with the decision to report the fraud case and, the court heard, they called for a meeting, in Rundaba’s absence, and resolved to replace him, as director of finance, with the late Owen Chandamale.

On April 21, 2014, it is alleged the Dynamos board resolved that Rundaba withdraw the matter from the court and he complied with the resolution on August 18, 2014.

However, Rundaba, unhappy with that decision, decided to excuse himself from the day-to-day running of Dynamos affairs, although he never quit his role as a director, at Dynamos (Pvt) Ltd.

It is alleged that in 2019, Rundaba received a call from someone, only identified as Chitambo, of Sakunda Holdings, advising him that Marriot had approached the company seeking sponsorship for Dynamos FC.

The allegations are that during his approach, Marriot claimed he was now the sole owner of the club, through the company which owns the football franchise.

Rundaba allegedly convened a meeting with Chitambo in the company of the late Simon Sachiti in which Chitambo hinted that Marriot had now changed his earlier claims, and was now saying he owned 51 percent of the company shares.

It was Marriot’s claim to Sakunda Holdings, suggesting he was now the sole owner of the company and club, which prompted Rundaba to make a report to the police, who conducted investigations on the matter. The court heard that investigations revealed Marriot had allegedly manipulated the process of shares and distribution and awarded himself a 51 percent shareholding capacity without the knowledge or approval of Rundaba.[1]

