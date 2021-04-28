Difference between revisions of "Bernard Mizeki College"
Latest revision as of 13:52, 28 April 2021
|Bernard Mizeki College
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 21181
Bernard Mizeki College is a secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.
Alleged Cholera Outbreak
In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]
