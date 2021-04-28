Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], ''PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], ''PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

In ''' March 2018 ''' , '''Bernard Mizeki College ''' was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr [[ Simukai Zizhou ]] , the Provincial Medical Director for [[Mashonaland East Province]] reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/

In March 2018, Benard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for [[Mashonaland East Province]] reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''Bernard Mizeki College''' is a secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.

'''Bernard Mizeki College''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.





Bernard Mizeki College is a secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.



Alleged Cholera Outbreak

In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]

References