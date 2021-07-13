Difference between revisions of "Bernard Mizeki College"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Alleged Cholera Outbreak==
==Alleged Cholera Outbreak==
|Line 50:
|Line 71:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 12:03, 13 July 2021
|Bernard Mizeki College
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 21181
Bernard Mizeki College is a secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/
Bovey Tracy Farm 10.5km North Road, 3.5km Pilgrims Way Private Bag 3790
Marondera +263 8688002610 secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Liberavi Animum Meum
Alleged Cholera Outbreak
In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]
References
- ↑ [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/ Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018