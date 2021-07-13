See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>





Bernard Mizeki College is a secondary school located in Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address:

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/

Bovey Tracy Farm 10.5km North Road, 3.5km Pilgrims Way Private Bag 3790

Marondera +263 8688002610 secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Liberavi Animum Meum

Alleged Cholera Outbreak

In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]

References