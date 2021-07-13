Pindula

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
 
==Location==
 
'''Address:'''
Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Mrehwa Rd, Private Bag 3790, [[Marondera]].
'''Telephone:'''
+263 8688002610
 
'''Cell:'''
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:'''
secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw
 
'''Web:''' http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/
 
'''Web:''' http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/  <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
==History==
'''Bernard Mizeki College''' was established by private individuals of the [[Anglican Church]] through a deed of trust registered in '''1958'''.
Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
'''Bernard Mizeki College''' has the following departments:
* Sciences
* Commercials
* Technicals
* Indigenous & foreign Languages
* Guidance & Counseling
* Humanities
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
===Alleged Cholera Outbrea===
 
==References==
 
Revision as of 12:26, 13 July 2021

Bernard Mizeki College
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 21181

Bernard Mizeki College is an independent boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Mrehwa Rd, Private Bag 3790, Marondera.
Telephone: +263 8688002610
Cell:
Email: secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw
Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Bernard Mizeki College was established by private individuals of the Anglican Church through a deed of trust registered in 1958. Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum

Students / Teachers / Courses

Bernard Mizeki College has the following departments:

  • Sciences
  • Commercials
  • Technicals
  • Indigenous & foreign Languages
  • Guidance & Counseling
  • Humanities


Further Reading

Alleged Cholera Outbrea

In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]

References

  1. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/ Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018
