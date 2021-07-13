Difference between revisions of "Bernard Mizeki College"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 47:
|Line 47:
==History==
==History==
|−
'''Bernard Mizeki College''' was established by private individuals of the [[Anglican Church]] through a deed of trust registered in '''1958'''.
|+
'''Bernard Mizeki College''' was established by private individuals of the [[Anglican Church]] through a deed of trust registered in '''1958'''.
Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum
Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum
|Line 75:
|Line 75:
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 12:29, 13 July 2021
|Bernard Mizeki College
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 21181
Bernard Mizeki College is an independent boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Mrehwa Rd, Private Bag 3790, Marondera.
Telephone: +263 8688002610
Cell:
Email: secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw
Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Bernard Mizeki College was established by private individuals of the Anglican Church through a deed of trust registered in 1958. It opened in 1961. Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum
Students / Teachers / Courses
Bernard Mizeki College has the following departments:
- Sciences
- Commercials
- Technicals
- Indigenous & foreign Languages
- Guidance & Counseling
- Humanities
Further Reading
Alleged Cholera Outbrea
In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]
References
- ↑ [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/ Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018