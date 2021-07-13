Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], ''PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], ''PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

In '''March 2018''', '''Bernard Mizeki College''' was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr [[Simukai Zizhou]], the Provincial Medical Director for [[Mashonaland East Province]] reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/

In '''March 2018''', '''Bernard Mizeki College''' was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr [[Simukai Zizhou]], the Provincial Medical Director for [[Mashonaland East Province]] reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. <ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/

Bernard Mizeki College is an independent boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Mrehwa Rd, Private Bag 3790, Marondera.

Telephone: +263 8688002610

Cell:

Email: secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw

Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Bernard Mizeki College was established by private individuals of the Anglican Church through a deed of trust registered in 1958. It opened in 1961. Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum

Students / Teachers / Courses

Bernard Mizeki College has the following departments:

Sciences

Commercials

Technicals

Indigenous & foreign Languages

Guidance & Counseling

Humanities





Further Reading

Alleged Cholera Outbreak

In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]

Original file

References