Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], ''PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], ''PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>

Famous names associated with the school.

'''Bernard Mizeki College''' was ranked 29th on the [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') with a pass rate of 82.54%

'''Bernard Mizeki College''' is an independent boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.

'''Bernard Mizeki College''' is an independent boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.

Bernard Mizeki College is an independent boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.

Bernard Mizeki College badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Mrehwa Rd, Private Bag 3790, Marondera.

Telephone: +263 8688002610

Cell:

Email: secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw

Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Bernard Mizeki College was established by private individuals of the Anglican Church through a deed of trust registered in 1958. It opened in 1961. Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum

Students / Teachers / Courses

Bernard Mizeki College has the following departments:

Sciences

Commercials

Technicals

Indigenous & foreign Languages

Guidance & Counseling

Humanities

Bernard Mizeki College was ranked 29th on the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018) with a pass rate of 82.54%

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Alleged Cholera Outbreak

In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]





Bernard Mizeki College badge

References