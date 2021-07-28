Pindula

'''Bernard Mizeki College''' is an independent boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level.  
'''Bernard Mizeki College''' is an independent Anglican boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers Cambridge Ordinary and Advanced level.  
  
 
[[File:Bernard Mizeki College badge.jpg|thumb|Bernard Mizeki College badge]]
 
[[File:Bernard Mizeki College badge.jpg|thumb|Bernard Mizeki College badge]]
Line 40: Line 40:
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Mrehwa Rd, Private Bag 3790, [[Marondera]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Murewa Road, Private Bag 3790, [[Marondera]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' +263 8688002610 <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' +263 8688002610 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Line 57: Line 57:
 
* Commercials
 
* Commercials
 
* Technicals
 
* Technicals
* Indigenous & foreign Languages
* Languages
 
* Guidance & Counseling
 
* Guidance & Counseling
 
* Humanities
 
* Humanities
Line 71: Line 71:
  
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
Notable Alumni include:
* [[Luke Ngwerume]]
* [[Honour Mkushi]]
* [[Custom Kachambwa]]
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==

Bernard Mizeki College is an independent Anglican boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers Cambridge Ordinary and Advanced level.

Bernard Mizeki College badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Murewa Road, Private Bag 3790, Marondera.
Telephone: +263 8688002610
Cell:
Email: secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw
Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Bernard Mizeki College was established by private individuals of the Anglican Church through a deed of trust registered in 1958. It opened in 1961. Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum

Students / Teachers / Courses

Bernard Mizeki College has the following departments:

  • Sciences
  • Commercials
  • Technicals
  • Languages
  • Guidance & Counseling
  • Humanities

Bernard Mizeki College was ranked 29th on the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018) with a pass rate of 82.54%

Staff:

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable Alumni include:

Other information

Further Reading

Alleged Cholera Outbreak

In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]


Bernard Mizeki College badge

References

  1. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/ Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018
