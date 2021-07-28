Difference between revisions of "Bernard Mizeki College"
Latest revision as of 07:19, 28 July 2021
|Bernard Mizeki College
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 279 21181
Bernard Mizeki College is an independent Anglican boarding school for boys, 13.5 km north east of Marondera, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers Cambridge Ordinary and Advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Bovey Tracy Farm, Pilgrims Way, off Murewa Road, Private Bag 3790, Marondera.
Telephone: +263 8688002610
Cell:
Email: secretary@bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw
Web: http://www.bernardmizekicollege.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Bernard Mizeki College was established by private individuals of the Anglican Church through a deed of trust registered in 1958. It opened in 1961. Motto - Liberavi Animum Meum
Students / Teachers / Courses
Bernard Mizeki College has the following departments:
- Sciences
- Commercials
- Technicals
- Languages
- Guidance & Counseling
- Humanities
Bernard Mizeki College was ranked 29th on the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018) with a pass rate of 82.54%
Staff:
- Mr Howard Matthews - Head.
- Rudo Dauka - Secretary.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable Alumni include:
Other information
Further Reading
Alleged Cholera Outbreak
In March 2018, Bernard Mizeki College was reported to have had a cholera outbreak. This came after one student died and 10 others were complaining of serious stomach aches. Dr Simukai Zizhou, the Provincial Medical Director for Mashonaland East Province reportedly confirmed the death and indicated that the authorities wanted to ensure that no people leave the affected area. [1]
References
- ↑ [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/12/bernard-mizeki-college-to-be-cordoned-off-after-student-dies-from-cholera/ Bernard Mizeki College To Be Cordoned Off After Student Dies From Cholera], PindulaNews, Published: 12 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018