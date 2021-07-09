Difference between revisions of "Bernstein Bismark"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Bernstein Bismark''' was the son of the Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Bismark. Bernstein died in July 2021....")
(No difference)
Revision as of 07:54, 9 July 2021
Bernstein Bismark was the son of the Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Bismark. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.
Background
Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.
Age
Bernstein Bismark was born in 1993.
Death
Bernstein Bismark died in July 2021.