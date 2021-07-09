Difference between revisions of "Bernstein Bismark"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Bernstein Bismark''' was the son of the Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Bismark. Bernstein died in July 2021....")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Death)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Bernstein Bismark died
|+
Bernstein Bismark died July 2021. [[File:Bern Bismark.jpg|thumb|Bernstein Bismark death announcement]]
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 08:01, 9 July 2021
Bernstein Bismark was the son of the Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Bismark. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.
Background
Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.
Age
Bernstein Bismark was born in 1993.
Death
Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.[1]
References
- ↑ Tudor Bismark Ministries, Facebook, Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021