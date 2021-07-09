Pindula

Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/TudorBismarkMinistries/posts/4332966150095021 Tudor Bismark Ministries], ''Facebook'', Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021</ref>[[File:Bern Bismark.jpg|thumb|left|Bernstein Bismark death announcement]]
  
 
==References==

Bernstein Bismark was the son of the Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Bismark. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

Background

Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.

Age

Bernstein Bismark was born in 1993.

Death

Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.[1]

References

  1. Tudor Bismark Ministries, Facebook, Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021
