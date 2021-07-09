Pindula

[[File:Bernstein-Bismark.jpg|thumb|Bernstein Bismark]] '''Bernstein Bismark''' was the son of [[Jabula New Life Covenant Church]] founder [[Tudor Bismark]] and his wife [[Chichi Bismark|Chichi]]. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.
  
 
Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.
===Siblings===
His siblings are:
*[[Drean Bismark]]
*[[Jason Bismark]]
*[[TJ Bismark]]
  
 
===Age===
Bernstein Bismark

Bernstein Bismark was the son of Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Chichi. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

Background

Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.

Siblings

His siblings are:

Age

Bernstein Bismark was born in 1993.

Death

Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.[1]

Bernstein Bismark death announcement

References

  1. Tudor Bismark Ministries, Facebook, Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021
