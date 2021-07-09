Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bernstein Bismark"

Page Discussion
m
(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Bernstein Bismark''' was the son of the [[Jabula New Life Covenant Church]] founder [[Tudor Bismark]] and his wife [[Chichi Bismark|Bismark]]. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.
+
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Bernstein Bismark <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              = Bernstein-Bismark.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date |1993|12|17}}
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  {{Death date and age|2021|07|09|1993|12|17}}
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being [[Tudor Bismark]]'s son
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            = [[Chichi Bismark]] <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  Tudor Bismark<!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          = Drean Bismark, Jason Bismark and TJ Bismark
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!--{{URL|instagram.com/lilylilo22}}-->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
'''Bernstein Bismark''' was the son of [[Jabula New Life Covenant Church]] founder [[Tudor Bismark]] and his wife [[Chichi Bismark|Chichi]]. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
 
Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.
 
Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.
 +
 +
===Siblings===
 +
 +
His siblings are:
 +
 +
*[[Drean Bismark]]
 +
*[[Jason Bismark]]
 +
*[[TJ Bismark]]
  
 
===Age===
 
===Age===
  
Bernstein Bismark was born in 1993.
+
Bernstein Bismark was born on 17 December 1993.<ref name="Face"/>
 +
 
 +
==Health==
 +
 
 +
Celebrating his son's 27th birthday in December 2020, Tudor Bismark revealed that Bernstein Bernstein had heart problems and had developed mental challenges as such.<ref name="Face">[https://www.facebook.com/TudorBismarkMinistries/posts/3749904121734563 Tudor Bismark Ministries], ''Facebook'', Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: July 9, 2021 </ref>
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
Line 17: Line 111:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Bernstein Bismark (Tudor Bismark Son): Siblings, Age, Death -Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title= Bernstein Bismark (Tudor Bismark Son): Siblings, Age, Health, Death, Pictures -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Bernstein Bismark, Bernstein Bismark death, Tudor Bismark son dies, Bernstein Bismark death, Bernstein Bismark age, Bernstein Bismark dies, Bernstein Bismark biography
+
|keywords= Bernstein Bismark, Bernstein Bismark death, Tudor Bismark son dies, Bernstein Bismark death, Bernstein Bismark age, Bernstein Bismark dies, Bernstein Bismark biography, Tudor Bismark son, Bernstein Bismark pictures, Bernstein Bismark health
|description=  
+
|description= Bernstein Bismark was the son of Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Chichi. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.
|image=  
+
|image= Bernstein-Bismark.jpg
 
|image_alt= Bernstein Bismark
 
|image_alt= Bernstein Bismark
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Pastors and Prophets' Children]]
 
[[Category:Pastors and Prophets' Children]]

Revision as of 08:22, 9 July 2021

Bernstein Bismark
Bernstein-Bismark.jpg
Born(1993-12-17)December 17, 1993
DiedJuly 9, 2021(2021-07-09) (aged 27)
Known forBeing Tudor Bismark's son
Parents
RelativesDrean Bismark, Jason Bismark and TJ Bismark

Bernstein Bismark was the son of Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Chichi. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

Background

Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.

Siblings

His siblings are:

Age

Bernstein Bismark was born on 17 December 1993.[1]

Health

Celebrating his son's 27th birthday in December 2020, Tudor Bismark revealed that Bernstein Bernstein had heart problems and had developed mental challenges as such.[1]

Death

Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.[2]

Bernstein Bismark death announcement

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tudor Bismark Ministries, Facebook, Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: July 9, 2021
  2. Tudor Bismark Ministries, Facebook, Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bernstein_Bismark&oldid=107632"