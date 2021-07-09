|description= Bernstein Bismark was the son of Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Chichi. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

Celebrating his son's 27th birthday in December 2020, Tudor Bismark revealed that Bernstein Bernstein had heart problems and had developed mental challenges as such.<ref name="Face">[https://www.facebook . com/TudorBismarkMinistries/posts/3749904121734563 Tudor Bismark Ministries], ''Facebook'', Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: July 9, 2021 </ref>

Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.

Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.

'''Bernstein Bismark''' was the son of [[Jabula New Life Covenant Church]] founder [[Tudor Bismark]] and his wife [[Chichi Bismark| Chichi ]]. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

| father = Tudor Bismark<!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = [[Chichi Bismark]] <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Bernstein-Bismark.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Bernstein Bismark <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

'''Bernstein Bismark''' was the son of the [[Jabula New Life Covenant Church]] founder [[Tudor Bismark]] and his wife [[Chichi Bismark| Bismark ]]. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

Bernstein Bismark was the son of Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Chichi. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

Background

Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.

Siblings

His siblings are:

Age

Bernstein Bismark was born on 17 December 1993.[1]

Health

Celebrating his son's 27th birthday in December 2020, Tudor Bismark revealed that Bernstein Bernstein had heart problems and had developed mental challenges as such.[1]

Death

Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.[2]

Bernstein Bismark death announcement