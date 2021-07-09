Celebrating his son's 27th birthday in December 2020, Tudor Bismark revealed that Bernstein had heart problems and had developed mental challenges as such.<ref name="Face">[https://www.facebook.com/TudorBismarkMinistries/posts/3749904121734563 Tudor Bismark Ministries], ''Facebook'', Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: July 9, 2021 </ref>

Bernstein Bismark was the son of Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Chichi. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.

Background

Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.

Siblings

His siblings are:

Age

Bernstein Bismark was born on 17 December 1993.[1]

Health

Celebrating his son's 27th birthday in December 2020, Tudor Bismark revealed that Bernstein had heart problems and had developed mental challenges as such.[1]

Death

Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.[2]

Bernstein Bismark death announcement

Pictures

Bernstein Bismark and family

Bernstein (left) and father Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bernstein Bismark sitting on a bench