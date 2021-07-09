Difference between revisions of "Bernstein Bismark"
Latest revision as of 12:09, 9 July 2021
|Bernstein Bismark
|Born
|December 17, 1993
|Died
|July 9, 2021(aged 27)
|Known for
|Being Tudor Bismark's son
|Parents
|Relatives
|Drean Bismark, Jason Bismark and TJ Bismark
Bernstein Bismark was the son of Jabula New Life Covenant Church founder Tudor Bismark and his wife Chichi. Bernstein died in July 2021. His death was confirmed by Tudor Bismark on his social media pages.
Background
Bernstein was one of Tudor and Chichi Bismark's four sons.
Siblings
His siblings are:
Age
Bernstein Bismark was born on 17 December 1993.[1]
Health
Celebrating his son's 27th birthday in December 2020, Tudor Bismark revealed that Bernstein had heart problems and had developed mental challenges as such.[1]
Death
Bernstein Bismark died on 9 July 2021. On 6 July 2021, Tudor Bismark had announced on his Facebook page that his son Bernstein was admitted into critical care with pneumonia symptoms.[2]
Pictures
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tudor Bismark Ministries, Facebook, Published: December 17, 2020, Retrieved: July 9, 2021
- ↑ Tudor Bismark Ministries, Facebook, Published: July 6, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021