Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and contestant on Idols South Africa. She made it into the finals of Idols SA season 17.

Background

Berry Trytsman's father passed away when she was 17 years. She is from Cape Town.[1]

Age

Berry Trytsman was born on 7 May 1990.[1]

Husband

Berry Trytsman's husband is Renier.[2]

Children

Berry and her husband have four children as of August 2021. Her husband has two sons from a previous relationship and Berry has a son from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on June 25th, 2019.[2]

Idols South Africa

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[3]