Latest revision as of 09:36, 18 November 2021
|Berry Trytsman
|Born
|Berenike Rae Trytsman
May 7, 1990
|Known for
|Being on Idols SA Season 17
|Spouse(s)
|Renier
|Children
|4
Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and contestant on Idols South Africa. She made it into the finals of Idols SA season 17.
Background
Berry Trytsman's father passed away when she was 17 years. She is from Cape Town.[1]
Age
Berry Trytsman was born on 7 May 1990.[1]
Husband
Berry Trytsman's husband is Renier.[2]
Children
Berry and her husband have four children as of August 2021. Her husband has two sons from a previous relationship and Berry has a son from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on June 25th, 2019.[2]
Idols South Africa
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[3]
