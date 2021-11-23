Difference between revisions of "Berry Trytsman"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
|−
'''Berry''' full name '''Berenike Rae Trytsman''' is a South African musician and
|+
'''Berry''' full name '''Berenike Rae Trytsman''' is a South African musician and the of Idols SA season 17.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 102:
|Line 102:
==Idols South Africa==
==Idols South Africa==
|−
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref>
|+
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
|Line 108:
|Line 108:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Berry Trytsman Biography: Age, Husband, Children, Idols SA Season 17 -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Berry Trytsman, Berry Trytsman Idols SA, Berry Idols SA
|+
|keywords= Berry Trytsman, Berry Trytsman Idols SA, Berry Idols SA
|−
|description= Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and
|+
|description= Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and the of Idols SA season 17.
|image= Berry-Trytsman-Idols-SA.jpg
|image= Berry-Trytsman-Idols-SA.jpg
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt= Berry Trytsman Biography
}}
}}
[[Category:South African musicians]]
[[Category:South African musicians]]
Latest revision as of 06:31, 23 November 2021
|Berry Trytsman
|Born
|Berenike Rae Trytsman
May 7, 1990
|Known for
|Being on Idols SA Season 17
|Spouse(s)
|Renier
|Children
|4
Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and the winner of Idols SA season 17.
Background
Berry Trytsman's father passed away when she was 17 years. She is from Cape Town.[1]
Age
Berry Trytsman was born on 7 May 1990.[1]
Husband
Berry Trytsman's husband is Renier.[2]
Children
Berry and her husband have four children as of August 2021. Her husband has two sons from a previous relationship and Berry has a son from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on June 25th, 2019.[2]
Idols South Africa
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[3] Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Berry, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Meet the Trytsman Family!, theblendedlife.net, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
- ↑ CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo, TimesLive, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
- ↑ Leandra Engelbrecht, Idols SA season 17 winner crowned, Channel24, Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021