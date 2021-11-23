Pindula

'''Berry''' full name '''Berenike Rae Trytsman''' is a South African musician and the winner of Idols SA season 17.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
==Idols South Africa==
 
==Idols South Africa==
  
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref>
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref> Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.<ref name="C">Leandra Engelbrecht, [https://www.news24.com/channel/tv/idols/idols-sa-season-17-winner-crowned-20211121 Idols SA season 17 winner crowned], ''Channel24'', Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
Line 108: Line 108:
  
 
Berry Trytsman Biography: Age, Husband, Children, Idols SA Season 17
Berry Trytsman Biography: Age, Husband, Children, Idols SA Season 17
 
Berry Trytsman, Berry Trytsman Idols SA, Berry Idols SA
Berry Trytsman, Berry Trytsman Idols SA, Berry Idols SA, Idols SA Season 17 winner, Idols SA 2021 winner
Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and contestant on Idols South Africa. She made it into the finals of Idols SA season 17.
Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and the winner of Idols SA season 17.
 
Berry Trytsman Biography
Berry Trytsman Biography
 
[[Category:South African musicians]]
 
[[Category:South African musicians]]

Berry Trytsman
Berry Trytsman Idols SA Biography
BornBerenike Rae Trytsman
(1990-05-07) May 7, 1990 (age 31)
Known forBeing on Idols SA Season 17
Spouse(s)Renier
Children4


Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and the winner of Idols SA season 17.

Background

Berry Trytsman's father passed away when she was 17 years. She is from Cape Town.[1]

Age

Berry Trytsman was born on 7 May 1990.[1]

Husband

Berry Trytsman's husband is Renier.[2]

Children

Berry and her husband have four children as of August 2021. Her husband has two sons from a previous relationship and Berry has a son from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on June 25th, 2019.[2]

Idols South Africa

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[3] Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.[4]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Berry, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Meet the Trytsman Family!, theblendedlife.net, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
  3. CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo, TimesLive, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
  4. Leandra Engelbrecht, Idols SA season 17 winner crowned, Channel24, Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021
