Difference between revisions of "Berry Trytsman"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
| organization =
| organization =
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
|−
| known_for =
|+
| known_for = Idols SA Season 17
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| style =
| style =
|Line 102:
|Line 102:
==Idols South Africa==
==Idols South Africa==
|−
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref> Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.<ref name="C">Leandra Engelbrecht, [https://www.news24.com/channel/tv/idols/idols-sa-season-17-winner-crowned-20211121 Idols SA season 17 winner crowned], ''Channel24'', Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>
|+
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref> Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.<ref name="C">Leandra Engelbrecht, [https://www.news24.com/channel/tv/idols/idols-sa-season-17-winner-crowned-20211121 Idols SA season 17 winner crowned], ''Channel24'', Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 12:55, 25 November 2021
|Berry Trytsman
|Born
|Berenike Rae Trytsman
May 7, 1990
|Known for
|Winning Idols SA Season 17
|Spouse(s)
|Renier
|Children
|4
Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and the winner of Idols SA season 17.
Background
Berry Trytsman's father passed away when she was 17 years. She is from Cape Town.[1]
Age
Berry Trytsman was born on 7 May 1990.[1]
Husband
Berry Trytsman's husband is Renier.[2]
Children
Berry and her husband have four children as of August 2021. Her husband has two sons from a previous relationship and Berry has a son from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on June 25th, 2019.[2]
Idols South Africa
She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[3] Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.[4] Her prize package included R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records, a Renault Kiger, R100 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers, R260 000 from Regenesys Business School to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Samsung Galaxy Fold3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB plan. Berry first entered Idols when she was 20 and made a promise to herself that she would return before she was over the allowed age.[5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Berry, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Meet the Trytsman Family!, theblendedlife.net, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
- ↑ CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo, TimesLive, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021
- ↑ Leandra Engelbrecht, Idols SA season 17 winner crowned, Channel24, Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021
- ↑ Nompumelelo Magagula, Idols SA winner to settle debts with her prize money, City Press, Published: November 22, 2021, Retrieved: November 25, 2021