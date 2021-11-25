She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref> Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.<ref name="C">Leandra Engelbrecht, [https://www.news24.com/channel/tv/idols/idols-sa-season-17-winner-crowned-20211121 Idols SA season 17 winner crowned], ''Channel24'', Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23 , 2021</ref> Her prize package included R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records, a Renault Kiger, R100 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers, R260 000 from Regenesys Business School to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Samsung Galaxy Fold3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB plan. Berry first entered Idols when she was 20 and made a promise to herself that she would return before she was over the allowed age.<ref name="CP">Nompumelelo Magagula, [https://www.news24.com/citypress/trending/idols-sa-winner-to-settle-debts-with-her-prize-money-20211122 Idols SA winner to settle debts with her prize money], ''City Press'', Published: November 22, 2021, Retrieved: November 25 , 2021</ref>

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.<ref name="TL">CONSTANCE GAANAKGOMO, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-11-15-theyre-perfect--idols-sa-fans-are-loving-the-top-two-berry-and-karabo/ ‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo], ''TimesLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 18, 2021</ref> Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.<ref name="C">Leandra Engelbrecht, [https://www.news24.com/channel/tv/idols/idols-sa-season-17-winner-crowned-20211121 Idols SA season 17 winner crowned], ''Channel24'', Published: November 21, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->



Berry full name Berenike Rae Trytsman is a South African musician and the winner of Idols SA season 17.

Background

Berry Trytsman's father passed away when she was 17 years. She is from Cape Town.[1]

Age

Berry Trytsman was born on 7 May 1990.[1]

Husband

Berry Trytsman's husband is Renier.[2]

Children

Berry and her husband have four children as of August 2021. Her husband has two sons from a previous relationship and Berry has a son from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on June 25th, 2019.[2]

Idols South Africa

She made it to the top two contestants on Idols SA season 17.[3] Berry Trytsman was the winner of Idols SA season 17.[4] Her prize package included R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records, a Renault Kiger, R100 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers, R260 000 from Regenesys Business School to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Samsung Galaxy Fold3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB plan. Berry first entered Idols when she was 20 and made a promise to herself that she would return before she was over the allowed age.[5]