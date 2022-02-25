Difference between revisions of "Bertha Derezina"
In July 2018, Bertha Derezina was elected to Ward 1 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1226 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chaminuka RDC with 1226 votes, beating Eswart Ophias Chiodza, independent, with 339 votes and Luckmore Nyamvura of MDC Alliance 177 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
