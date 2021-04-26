Difference between revisions of "Bertha Mwonzora"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Bertha Mwonzora''' is the daughter of Zimbabwean politician Douglas Mwonzora. {{#seo: |title= Bertha Mwonzora Biography: |title_mode=replace |keywords= Bertha Mwo...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Bertha Mwonzora''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] politician [[Douglas Mwonzora]].
'''Bertha Mwonzora''' is the daughter of [[Zimbabwean]] politician [[Douglas Mwonzora]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Bertha Mwonzora Biography:
|+
|title= Bertha Mwonzora Biography:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Bertha Mwonzora, Bertha Mwonzora age, Bertha Mwonzora biography
|keywords= Bertha Mwonzora, Bertha Mwonzora age, Bertha Mwonzora biography
|Line 9:
|Line 18:
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:Politicians' Children]]
[[Category:Politicians' Children]]
Latest revision as of 13:55, 26 April 2021
Bertha Mwonzora is the daughter of Zimbabwean politician Douglas Mwonzora.
Background
Age
Bertha was born on 15 January.[1]
References
- ↑ Bertha Mwonzora, Twitter, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 26, 2021