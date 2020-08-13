Difference between revisions of "Bessie Zvikomborero Mangoni"

In July 2018, Bessie Zvikomborero Mangoni was elected to Ward 33 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1973 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 33 Zvimba RDC with 1973 votes, beating Wilfred Muindisi of MDC-Alliance with 328 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

