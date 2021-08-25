Bessy Muzvidzwa

Bessy Muzvidzwa is a Zimbabwean and the wife of Ignatius Chombo.

Background

Bessy Muzvidzwa was married to George Nare before her marriage to Ignatius Chombo.

Children

Bessy Muzvidzwa has a daughter named Pokello with her ex-husband George Nare. She also has a daughter named Stephanie Netty with her husband Ignatius Chombo.[1]

