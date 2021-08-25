Difference between revisions of "Bessy Muzvidzwa"
Latest revision as of 10:47, 25 August 2021
Bessy Muzvidzwa is a Zimbabwean and the wife of Ignatius Chombo.
Background
Bessy Muzvidzwa was married to George Nare before her marriage to Ignatius Chombo.
Children
Bessy Muzvidzwa has a daughter named Pokello with her ex-husband George Nare. She also has a daughter named Stephanie Netty with her husband Ignatius Chombo.[1]
References
- ↑ Abhero Mhoro, MEET POKELLO’S GORGEOUS MOTHER!, Zimupdates, Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: August 25, 2021