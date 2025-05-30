Betting in Zimbabwe: Difference between revisions
Betting in Zimbabwe is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Board (LGB). It issues to licences to operators running sports betting, lotteries and casino businesses in the country.
Betting Companies
In December 2024, LGB said it had issued over 530 licences that year alone.[1]
- Moors World of Sport (MWOS) The Home of Sports betting!
- Africabet
- Mashonaland Turf Club
- State Lottery
- Lotto