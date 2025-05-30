In December 2024, LGB said it had issued over 530 licences that year alone.<ref>[https://www.heraldonline.co.zw/lgb-issues-over-530-gaming-licenses-this-year/ LGB issues over 530 gaming licenses this year ]</ref> In 2024 Zimbabwe reportedly had 54 licensed virtual gaming operators.<ref>[https://www.heraldonline.co.zw/betting-regulator-collects-us1m-from-industry-players/ Betting regulator collects US$1m from industry players ]</ref>

In December 2024, LGB said it had issued over 530 licences that year alone.<ref>[https://www.heraldonline.co.zw/lgb-issues-over-530-gaming-licenses-this-year/ LGB issues over 530 gaming licenses this year]</ref>

Betting in Zimbabwe is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Board (LGB). It issues to licences to operators running sports betting, lotteries and casino businesses in the country.

Betting Companies

In December 2024, LGB said it had issued over 530 licences that year alone.[1] In 2024 Zimbabwe reportedly had 54 licensed virtual gaming operators.[2]

Moors World of Sport (MWOS)

AfricaBet

Mashonaland Turf Club

State Lottery

Lotto

SpinCity Zimbabwe

Bezbets

Bolabet

Premier Bet

ZanziBet

EasyBet