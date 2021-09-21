Difference between revisions of "Betty Nhambu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 58:
|Line 58:
| criminal_penalty =
| criminal_penalty =
| criminal_status =
| criminal_status =
|−
| spouse = Karikoga Kaseke<!-- Use article title or common name -->
|+
| spouse = Karikoga Kaseke<!-- Use article title or common name -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children =
| children =
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
Betty Nhambu-Kaseke is the Member of the House of Assembly for Kuwadzana she landed in Parliament in 2015 following by-elections in the constituency<ref name="
|+
Betty Nhambu-Kasekeis the Member of the House of Assembly for Kuwadzana she landed in Parliament in 2015 following by-elections in the constituency<ref name=""> [http://spiked.co.zw/hon-betty-nhambu-kaseke-mp-with-a-difference/ Hon Betty Nhambu-Kaseke: MP with a difference], '': 4 Aug 2018</ref>. She contested in the July 2018 elections as part of the [[ZANU PF]] party and
|+
|+
|+
|+
of
|+
|+
[[]] .
==Accolades==
==Accolades==
Latest revision as of 09:17, 21 September 2021
|Betty Nhambu-Kaseke
|Political party
|ZANU PF
|Spouse(s)
|Karikoga Kaseke
'Betty Nhambu-Kaseke is the Member of the House of Assembly for Kuwadzana she landed in Parliament in 2015 following by-elections in the constituency[1]. She contested in the July 2018 elections as part of the ZANU PF party and lost.
Controversy
When she was MP for Kuwadzana West, Betty Nhambu Kaseke was accused by councillors of illegally parcelling out land and charging home seekers $30 per head.
Kaseke however dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign. She said the councillors were the ones giving people land and making them pay $2 500 on the pretext that they would regularise their stay. Kaseke allegedly parcelled out more than 2 000 stands at Harare City Council farms and paddocks in Kuwadzana West constituency. Kaseke told The Herald that Saviour Kasukuwere who was Local Government Minister at the time had ordered the regularisation of the place when he toured the area.[2]
Accolades
2017 Top Community Leader of the Year by the Zimbabwe Business Awards Women’s Top Leadership Excellence Award and Business Development Award.[3]
Dispute with Ratidzo Mukarati
It was reported that Kaseke and Mukarati almost fought during the Harare provincial coordinating committee meeting presided over by provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa and attended by members of the Central Committee, provincial executives, war veterans and both winning and losing candidates in the primary elections. When asked about it Betty said "This so-called chairwoman for Harare province who imposed herself on that position is getting out of hand and she needs to be stopped from intimidating people using senior people’s names in the party and soldiers. I have been quiet for a long time while she has been attacking and accusing me falsely, getting into my family affairs saying all sorts of nonsense about me and my husband. If l am wrong as she claims, what does my family affairs have to do with her or the party?”
But when Mukarati was asked about it she said “I don’t know what you are talking about. All what I know is that Kaseke is my MP and I am even campaigning for her,”[4]
- ↑ Hon Betty Nhambu-Kaseke: MP with a difference, Spiked, Retrieved: 4 Aug 2018
- ↑ Innocent Ruwende, Land scam sucks in MP, The Herald, Published: August 22, 2016, Retrieved: September 21, 2021
- ↑ Hon Betty Nhambu-Kaseke: MP with a difference | spiked, retrieved: 4 Aug 2018
- ↑ Kaseke, Mukarati in public spat - NewsDay Zimbabwe, NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 23 May 2018, retrieved: 4 Aug 2018