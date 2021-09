Difference between revisions of "Betty Nhambu"

But when Mukarati was asked about it she said “I don’t know what you are talking about. All what I know is that Kaseke is my MP and I am even campaigning for her,”<ref name="Kaseke, Mukarati in public spat"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/05/kaseke-mukarati-in-public-spat/ Kaseke, Mukarati in public spat - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 23 May 2018, retrieved: 4 Aug 2018''</ref>

'Betty Nhambu-Kaseke is the Member of the House of Assembly for Kuwadzana she landed in Parliament in 2015 following by-elections in the constituency[1]. She contested in the July 2018 elections as part of the ZANU PF party and lost.

Political Career

During the time she was MP for Kuwadzana West, Betty Kaseke introduced the Miss Kuwadzana pageant.[2]

Controversy

When she was MP for Kuwadzana West, Betty Nhambu Kaseke was accused by councillors of illegally parcelling out land and charging home seekers $30 per head.

Kaseke however dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign. She said the councillors were the ones giving people land and making them pay $2 500 on the pretext that they would regularise their stay. Kaseke allegedly parcelled out more than 2 000 stands at Harare City Council farms and paddocks in Kuwadzana West constituency. Kaseke told The Herald that Saviour Kasukuwere who was Local Government Minister at the time had ordered the regularisation of the place when he toured the area.[3]

In 2020 there were reports that Betty Kaseke was pregnant with Victor Matemadanda's child. In an interview, Kaseke dismissed the reports saying they were meant to tarnish her image and bar her from contesting in the Zanu-PF DCC elections which she won.

She said:

"I am a vibrant young politician in the revered ZANU (PF) National Women’s League. As you can see, I am not pregnant. I am a Christian, married woman and community leader. The rumours were part of a grand scheme to tarnish my image and that of the party I represent. There were attempts to bar me from contesting in the District Coordinating Committee elections which I eventually won and became Secretary for Women Affairs. There are also impending elections for Harare Province Interim Executive within ZANU (PF) and such rumours are calculated at tarnishing my image ahead of the plebiscite. This, however, can’t stop me from contesting for any position in the party."

Accolades

2017 Top Community Leader of the Year by the Zimbabwe Business Awards Women’s Top Leadership Excellence Award and Business Development Award.[5]

It was reported that Kaseke and Mukarati almost fought during the Harare provincial coordinating committee meeting presided over by provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa and attended by members of the Central Committee, provincial executives, war veterans and both winning and losing candidates in the primary elections. When asked about it Betty said "This so-called chairwoman for Harare province who imposed herself on that position is getting out of hand and she needs to be stopped from intimidating people using senior people’s names in the party and soldiers. I have been quiet for a long time while she has been attacking and accusing me falsely, getting into my family affairs saying all sorts of nonsense about me and my husband. If l am wrong as she claims, what does my family affairs have to do with her or the party?”

But when Mukarati was asked about it she said “I don’t know what you are talking about. All what I know is that Kaseke is my MP and I am even campaigning for her,”[6]