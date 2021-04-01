Bhabhu Books is a book publishing company that specialises in local language books in Zimbabwe - Shona, Ndebele, Ndau, Kalanga, Nambya and other vernacular. The company was founded by Shona language expert, writer, and story-teller, Ignatius Mabasa. Notable publications by Bhabhu include Imbwa yemunhu, a novel by Mabasa, Bhuku risina basa… nokuti rakanyorwa masikati by Memory Chirere, Chibarabada by Tinashe Muchuri and Makore Asina Mvura, a short story anthology.

According to Bhabhu:

The word bhabhu comes from Shona meaning ‘baby talk’. It is a word that babies use when they want to be carried or strapped to their mother’s back. When babies are carried on their mother’s back, they feel warm, happy and assured. Bhabhu Books is there to help nurture our children and make them understand the world through books and stories mainly in their first and mother language.[1]