Difference between revisions of "Bhekisizwe Sigcau"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Princess '''Bhekisizwe Sigcau''' is a member of the AmaMpondo Royal House in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. ==Background== Princess Bhekisizwe is the daughter of Queen L...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 15:03, 14 May 2021
Princess Bhekisizwe Sigcau is a member of the AmaMpondo Royal House in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.
Background
Princess Bhekisizwe is the daughter of Queen Lombekiso MaSobhuza Sigcau and the late King Mpondombini Thandizulu Sigcau who had been eastern Mpondoland king since 1978, was in 2011 stripped of the kingship.[1]
Siblings
References
- ↑ Lulamile Feni, A controversial coronation, DispatchLive, Published: April 11, 2017, Retrieved: May 12, 2021