Difference between revisions of "Bhosi Gwarimbo"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Mutasa RDC with 1014 votes, beating Daniel Mabvirakare of Zanu-PF with 954 votes and Wonder Museve of ZIPP with 50 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

