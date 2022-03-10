In July 2018, Bhoyidho Gwaze was elected to Ward 20 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1695 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Guruve RDC with 1695 votes, beating Zeckmore Kashiri of MDC Alliance with 111 votes and Albert Gombarashama of PRC with 108 votes. [1]

Events

