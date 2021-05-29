Bhozhongora real name Washington Marimira is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for National FM. He is known for discussing bizarre and hilarious stories together with Kanyemba Bonzo.

Background

Bhozhongora comes from a chieftainship in Nembudziya, Gokwe. His father is Chief Makore

Real Name

Washington Marimira[1]

Wife

Bhozhongora's wife is Catherine Chaguma.

Children

Bhozhongora and his wife have six children.

Education

Bhozhongora attended Chinyenyetu Primary and High schools for his primary and secondary education respectively. He then transferred to Plumtree High School to complete his Ordinary Levels.[1]

Career

Apart from being a radio presenter, Bhozhongora runs four tuckshops as his day job at Mbare Musika.

He is not a trained journalist. His career as a citizen journalist started when National FM formed a WhatsApp group consisting of listeners. When a call for bureaux chiefs was made, Bhozhongora joined the programme.

At that time, he used to work round the clock, breaking the news as it happened. But with the change of management at National FM, a decision was made that he should work with Kanyemba Bonzo. His programme with Kanyemba Bonzo is broadcast between 10:30 am and 12 noon from Monday to Thursday. On weekends, Bhozhongora features on any programme as and when he has breaking news.[1]

References