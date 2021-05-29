Difference between revisions of "Bhozhongora"
Latest revision as of 14:07, 29 May 2021
Bhozhongora real name Washington Marimira is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for National FM. He is known for discussing bizarre and hilarious social stories together with Kanyemba Bonzo.
Background
Bhozhongora comes from a chieftainship in Nembudziya, Gokwe. His father is Chief Makore
Real Name
Washington Marimira[1]
Wife
Bhozhongora's wife is Catherine Chaguma.
Children
Bhozhongora and his wife have six children.
Education
Bhozhongora attended Chinyenyetu Primary and High schools for his primary and secondary education respectively. He then transferred to Plumtree High School to complete his Ordinary Levels.[1]
Career
Apart from being a radio presenter, Bhozhongora runs four tuckshops as his day job at Mbare Musika.
He is not a trained journalist. His career as a citizen journalist started when National FM formed a WhatsApp group consisting of listeners. When a call for bureaux chiefs was made, Bhozhongora joined the programme.
At that time, he used to work round the clock, breaking the news as it happened. But with the change of management at National FM, a decision was made that he should work with Kanyemba Bonzo. His programme with Kanyemba Bonzo is broadcast between 10:30 am and 12 noon from Monday to Thursday. On weekends, Bhozhongora features on any programme as and when he has breaking news.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Bhozhongora unmasked!, The News Hawks, Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: May 29, 2021