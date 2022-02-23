|description= Bianca Naidoo is the widow of the late South African rapper Riky Rick.

Bianca Naidoo is the widow of the late South African rapper Riky Rick.

Marriage to Riky Rick

Bianca Naidoo was the wife of South African musician Riky Rick. She and Riky Rick had two children; a son Maik and a daughter Jordan. Jordan is Bianca Naidoo's daughter from a previous relationship. Bianca and Ricky Rick Makhado Bianca Naidoo met in the early 2010s in a restaurant in Sandton.

The two reportedly got married on 26 May 2013. They are believed to have had the ceremony in a secret event as there are no photos or other details available.[1]

Career

She worked as a Traffic and On-Air Production Co-ordinator at Fox International Channels.[2]