'''Bianca Naidoo''' is the widow of the late South African rapper [[Riky Rick]].

Marriage to Riky Rick

Bianca Naidoo was the wife of South African musician Riky Rick. She and Riky Rick had two children; a son Maik and a daughter Jordan. Jordan is Bianca Naidoo's daughter from a previous relationship. Bianca and Ricky Rick Makhado Bianca Naidoo met in the early 2010s in a restaurant in Sandton.

The two reportedly got married on 26 May 2013. They are believed to have had the ceremony in a secret event as there are no photos or other details available.[1]

Career

She worked as a Traffic and On-Air Production Co-ordinator at Fox International Channels.[2]