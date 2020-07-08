Difference between revisions of "Bibo Cop Siamatanga"
In July 2018, Bibo Cop Siamatanga was elected to Ward 10 Nyaminyami RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 627 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Nyaminyami RDC with 627 votes, beating Nomatter Mufudza of MDC-Alliancw with 58 votes and Elliot Tagara, independent with 7 votes. [1]
