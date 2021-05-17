Big Xhosa real name Sesethu Myeki is a South African rapper who rose to prominence after he released the diss track Inyile. He dissed Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle.

Background

Big Xhosa is from a small town in the Eastern Cape called Cathcart.[1]

Real Name

Sesethu Myeki[1]