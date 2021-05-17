Difference between revisions of "Big Xhosa"
Big Xhosa real name Sesethu Myeki is a South African rapper who rose to prominence after he released the diss track Inyile. He dissed Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle.
Background
Big Xhosa is from a small town in the Eastern Cape called Cathcart.[1]
Real Name
Sesethu Myeki[1]
