Big Xhosa real name Sesethu Myeki is a South African rapper who rose to prominence after he released the diss track Inyile. He dissed Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle.
Background
Big Xhosa is from a small town in the Eastern Cape called Cathcart. He says he was one of many grandchildren being raised by his grandmother on her grant money.[1]
Real Name
Sesethu Myeki[1]
Music Career
Big Xhosa released his diss track Inyile in May 2021. Speaking on why he released the diss song he said:
“My recent diss track was motivated by the fact that I noticed that I was receiving a lot of traction on Tiktok. I feel like people are sleeping in the game, I wanted to do something that would make people start rapping again. I did not do it for clout, I did it because I wanted to bring entertainment to hip-hop. I did not think that it would be as big as it is right now. I saw that the game is boring, and I wanted to entertain people.”
Quitting
In a video posted on social media on 13 May 2021, Big Xhosa said he was leaving rap to work on cars. He said:
“Big Xhosa is quitting music. I have found my true calling. It was good, it was fun. It was not fair.”
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Alutho Mbendeni, Big Xhosa on his viral diss track – 'I will be the biggest artist in South Africa', DRUM, Published: May 3, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2021
- ↑ Kyle Zeeman, Diss and dash? Big Xhosa ‘quits music’, but the streets are begging him to stay, TimesLive, Published: May 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2021