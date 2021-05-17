<blockquote>“Big Xhosa is quitting music. I have found my true calling. It was good, it was fun. It was not fair.”</blockquote><ref name="TL">Kyle Zeeman, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-05-14-diss-and-dash-big-xhosa-quits-music-but-the-streets-are-begging-him-to-stay/ Diss and dash? Big Xhosa ‘quits music’, but the streets are begging him to stay], ''TimesLive'', Published: May 14, 2021, Retrieved: May 17, 2021</ref>

Big Xhosa real name Sesethu Myeki is a South African rapper who rose to prominence after he released the diss track Inyile. He dissed Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle.

Background

Big Xhosa is from a small town in the Eastern Cape called Cathcart. He says he was one of many grandchildren being raised by his grandmother on her grant money.[1]

Real Name

Sesethu Myeki[1]

Music Career

Big Xhosa released his diss track Inyile in May 2021. Speaking on why he released the diss song he said:

“My recent diss track was motivated by the fact that I noticed that I was receiving a lot of traction on Tiktok. I feel like people are sleeping in the game, I wanted to do something that would make people start rapping again. I did not do it for clout, I did it because I wanted to bring entertainment to hip-hop. I did not think that it would be as big as it is right now. I saw that the game is boring, and I wanted to entertain people.”

Quitting

In a video posted on social media on 13 May 2021, Big Xhosa said he was leaving rap to work on cars. He said:

“Big Xhosa is quitting music. I have found my true calling. It was good, it was fun. It was not fair.”

