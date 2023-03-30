Mawiwi was sacked after Hwange finished in 16th place on the log table with 37 points from 34 matches and dropped to the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League.

Chipangano was, however, relegated despite Mawiwi bringing in experienced players such as Crispen Dickson, Elvis Meleka, Crybert Muvuti, Nathan Ziwini, and teenage sensation Delic Murimba from ZPC Hwange.

Mawiwi had taken three sides from Division One to the premiership. He won promotion with Circle Cement in 2000, Gunners FC (2007), and Harare City (2011).

Hwange were in 15th position with 14 points on the 18-team league table when Mawiwi joined them.

He joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the mandate to save the club from relegation.

On 19 July 2017, Mawiwi was unveiled as the new Hwange Football Club head coach after the coalminers fired [[Nation Dube]] and his assistant [[Mebelo Njekwa]].<ref name="Chronicle"> Tobias Mandoreba, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/mawiwi-takes-over-at-hwange/ Mawiwi takes over at Hwange], ''Chronicle'', Published: 20 July 2017, Retrieved: 30 March 2023</ref>

Harare City lost the league title on a dramatic last day – falling out to Dynamos on goal difference.

He won the Coach of the Year award and Harare City was named the Most Disciplined Team.

Mawiwi was the head coach of Harare City when they finished third in the Premier Soccer League title race behind Dynamos and Highlanders in 2013.<ref name="The Herald"> Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/bigboy-mawiwi-thrilled/ Bigboy Mawiwi thrilled], ''The Herald'', Published: 16 December 2013, Retrieved: 30 March 2023</ref>

Mawiwi helped Harare City Football Club to get promotion to the Premier Soccer League in 2012.<ref name="VOA News"> Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/zimbabwe-sport-soccer-mawiwi-in-trouble/1901581.html Harare City to Fire Decorated Coach Mawiwi], ''VOA News'', Published: 25 April 2014, Retrieved: 30 March 2023</ref>

Bigboy Mawiwi is a Zimbabwean football coach in charge of Come Again Football Club in the Northern Region Soccer League. He has coached several clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

Personal Details

No information was found about his age, place of birth, or family.

Education

No was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Mawiwi helped Harare City Football Club to get promotion to the Premier Soccer League in 2012.[1]

Mawiwi was the head coach of Harare City when they finished third in the Premier Soccer League title race behind Dynamos and Highlanders in 2013.[2]

He won the Coach of the Year award and Harare City was named the Most Disciplined Team.

Harare City lost the league title on a dramatic last day – falling out to Dynamos on goal difference.

On 19 July 2017, Mawiwi was unveiled as the new Hwange Football Club head coach after the coalminers fired Nation Dube and his assistant Mebelo Njekwa.[3]

He joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the mandate to save the club from relegation.

Hwange were in 15th position with 14 points on the 18-team league table when Mawiwi joined them.

Mawiwi had taken three sides from Division One to the premiership. He won promotion with Circle Cement in 2000, Gunners FC (2007), and Harare City (2011).

Chipangano was, however, relegated despite Mawiwi bringing in experienced players such as Crispen Dickson, Elvis Meleka, Crybert Muvuti, Nathan Ziwini, and teenage sensation Delic Murimba from ZPC Hwange.

Mawiwi was sacked after Hwange finished in 16th place on the log table with 37 points from 34 matches and dropped to the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League.

Awards

He won the 2013 Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year award.