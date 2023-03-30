'''Bigboy Mawiwi''' is a Zimbabwean football coach in charge of [[Come Again Football Club]] in the Northern Region Soccer League. He has coached several clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

'''Bigboy Mawiwi''' is a Zimbabwean football coach in charge of [[Come Again Football Club]] in the Northern Region Soccer League. He has coached several clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| known_for = Leading three Division One Clubs To The Premiership

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = Bigboy Mawiwi <!-- only use if different from name above -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Bigboy Mawiwi <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Bigboy Mawiwi is a Zimbabwean football coach in charge of Come Again Football Club in the Northern Region Soccer League. He has coached several clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

Personal Details

No information was found about his age, place of birth, or family.

Education

No was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Mawiwi helped Harare City Football Club to get promotion to the Premier Soccer League in 2012.[1]

Mawiwi was the head coach of Harare City when they finished third in the Premier Soccer League title race behind Dynamos and Highlanders in 2013.[2]

He won the Coach of the Year award and Harare City was named the Most Disciplined Team.

Harare City lost the league title on a dramatic last day – falling out to Dynamos on goal difference.

On 19 July 2017, Mawiwi was unveiled as the new Hwange Football Club head coach after the coalminers fired Nation Dube and his assistant Mebelo Njekwa.[3]

He joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the mandate to save the club from relegation.

Hwange were in 15th position with 14 points on the 18-team league table when Mawiwi joined them.

Mawiwi had taken three sides from Division One to the premiership. He won promotion with Circle Cement in 2000, Gunners FC (2007), and Harare City (2011).

Chipangano was, however, relegated despite Mawiwi bringing in experienced players such as Crispen Dickson, Elvis Meleka, Crybert Muvuti, Nathan Ziwini, and teenage sensation Delic Murimba from ZPC Hwange.

Mawiwi was sacked after Hwange finished in 16th place on the log table with 37 points from 34 matches and dropped to the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League.

He had a short stint as a coach at Denver Sundowns, popularly known as Manzini Sundowns Football Club in eSwatini.[4]

Mawiwi joined the club at the beginning of December 2021 but left less than a month later after presiding over five games.

He left after the club allegedly reneged on its promises to pay him a R10 000 signing-on fee, plus a R700 winning bonus.

In February 2023, he was appointed Come Again Football Club head coach, a club in the Northern Region Soccer League.[5]

Mawiwi took over at the Kadoma-based club after Wonder Ngoko left early in 2023.

Awards

He won the 2013 Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year award.