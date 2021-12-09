Difference between revisions of "Bigboy Pachirera"
Bigboy Pachirera is a Zimbabwean businessman. He came into the limelight when he sued former Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri of $3million.
Chihuri Lawsuit
In January 2018, Bigboy filed a 3 million lawsuit against Augustine Chihuri whom he accused of his unlawful arrest, torture, and harassment. Pachirera also accused Chihuri of robbing him of his Mercedes Benz ML 350, Chrysler Jeep Cherokee, several trucks and house number 3853 Old Highfield in Harare. Pachirera’s lawyer, Mr. Rungano Mahuni alleged that the property that was seized was registered in Chihuri’s name or his company Kidsdale Enterprises. Chihuri Sued For $3 Million By Businessman