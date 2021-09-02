Difference between revisions of "Biggie Mutematsaka"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Biggie Mutematsaka''' was elected to Ward 3 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1120 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age,...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
'''2018''' – elected to Ward 3 [[
|+
'''2018''' – elected to Ward 3 [[RDC]] with 1120 votes, beating [[Tedius Sembere]] of ZDU with 633 votes and [[Robson Yobe]] of MDC Alliance with 106 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 10:30, 2 September 2021
In July 2018, Biggie Mutematsaka was elected to Ward 3 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1120 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mbire RDC with 1120 votes, beating Tedius Sembere of ZDU with 633 votes and Robson Yobe of MDC Alliance with 106 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020