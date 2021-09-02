'''2018''' – elected to Ward 3 [[ Mbire RDC]] with 1120 votes, beating [[Tedius Sembere]] of ZDU with 633 votes and [[Robson Yobe]] of MDC Alliance with 106 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 3 [[ Mazowe RDC]] with 1120 votes, beating [[Tedius Sembere]] of ZDU with 633 votes and [[Robson Yobe]] of MDC Alliance with 106 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mbire RDC with 1120 votes, beating Tedius Sembere of ZDU with 633 votes and Robson Yobe of MDC Alliance with 106 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

