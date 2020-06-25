Difference between revisions of "Biggie Zuze"

Biggie Zuze died at HighGlen Cimas Clinic on 25 June 2020 after having breathing difficulties .

*In 2013 he said that the Bulawayo club, [[Eagles]] was his best team because of playing the "most entertaining brand of football in the country and " producing such notable players like [[Rahman Gumbo]] and [[Boy Ndlovu]]. he also said that his best two stadiums were [[Barbourfields]] in Bulawayo (for its good turf and an always 'electrifying environment when we played against Highlanders') "and the National stadium, our slaughterhouse, especially on cup games."<ref name="zimbabwean"> [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2013/02/best-of-the-best-biggie/ Best of the Best- Biggie Zuze ], ''The Zimbabwean, Published: 27 Feb 2013 , Retrieved: 18 May 2018''</ref> .

*In 2013 he said that the [[Bulawayo]] club, Eagles was his best team because of playing the "most entertaining brand of football in the country and " producing such notable players like [[Rahman Gumbo]] and Boy Ndlovu. He also said that his best two stadiums were [[Barbourfields Stadium]] in Bulawayo (for its good turf and an always 'electrifying environment when we played against [[Highlanders Football Club]]) "and the [[National Sports Stadium]], our slaughterhouse, especially on cup games."<ref name="zimbabwean"> [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2013/02/best-of-the-best-biggie/ Best of the Best-Biggie Zuze], ''The Zimbabwean, Published: 27 Feb 2013 , Retrieved: 18 May 2018''</ref>.

Zuze was appointed acting coach for Dynamos after the firing of [[Lloyd Mutasa]] in May 2018. Zuze has been part of the coaching staff for Monomotapa Football Club, Triangle United Football Club and Ngezi Platinum Football Club, and most of his time he was the assistant coach except in 2012 when he was the head coach at Monomotapa Football Club.

Zuze was appointed acting coach for Dynamos after the firing of [[Lloyd Mutasa]] in May 2018. Zuze has been part of the coaching staff for Monomotapa Football Club, Triangle United Football Club and Ngezi Platinum Football Club, and most of his time he was the assistant coach except in 2012 when he was the head coach at Monomotapa Football Club.

'''Biggie Zuze''' was a Zimbabwean former soccer player for Dynamos Football Club and was the assistant coach of [[Dynamos Football Club]] at the time of his death on 25 June 2020 .

'''Biggie Zuze''' is a former soccer player and the current assistant coach of [[Dynamos Football Club]].

Biggie Zuze was a Zimbabwean former soccer player for Dynamos Football Club and was the assistant coach of Dynamos Football Club at the time of his death on 25 June 2020.

Soccer Career

Zuze was a midfielder at Dynamos. He played alongside other notable players in Zimbabwe's soccer history like Clayton Munemo and Memory Mucherahowa.

Coaching Career

Zuze was appointed acting coach for Dynamos after the firing of Lloyd Mutasa in May 2018. Zuze has been part of the coaching staff for Monomotapa Football Club, Triangle United Football Club and Ngezi Platinum Football Club, and most of his time he was the assistant coach except in 2012 when he was the head coach at Monomotapa Football Club.

Trivia

In 2013 he said that the Bulawayo club, Eagles was his best team because of playing the "most entertaining brand of football in the country and " producing such notable players like Rahman Gumbo and Boy Ndlovu. He also said that his best two stadiums were Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo (for its good turf and an always 'electrifying environment when we played against Highlanders Football Club) "and the National Sports Stadium, our slaughterhouse, especially on cup games."[1].

Death

Biggie Zuze died at HighGlen Cimas Clinic on 25 June 2020 after having breathing difficulties.

References