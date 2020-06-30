Difference between revisions of "Biggie Zuze"

| name = Biggie ‘Bindura’ Zuze<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Biggie Zuze was a Zimbabwean former soccer player for Dynamos Football Club and was the assistant coach of Dynamos Football Club at the time of his death on 25 June 2020. He was 55 at the time of his death

Soccer Career

Zuze joined Dynamos from Bindura United in the middle of the 1983 season and made his name playing alongside the likes of David Mandigora, Kenneth Jere, Clayton Munemo, Moses Chunga and Memory Mucherahowa.[1]

Coaching Career

Zuze was appointed acting coach for Dynamos after the firing of Lloyd Mutasa in May 2018. Zuze has been part of the coaching staff for Monomotapa Football Club, Triangle United Football Club and Ngezi Platinum F.C., and most of his time he was the assistant coach except in 2012 when he was the head coach at Monomotapa Football Club. Won the One Wallet Cup with Triangle in 2014, beating Dynamos on penalties.

Trivia

In 2013 he said that the Bulawayo club, Eagles was his best team because of playing the "most entertaining brand of football in the country and " producing such notable players like Rahman Gumbo and Boy Ndlovu. He also said that his best two stadiums were Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo (for its good turf and an always 'electrifying environment when we played against Highlanders Football Club) "and the National Sports Stadium, our slaughterhouse, especially on cup games."[2].

Death

Biggie Zuze died at HighGlen Cimas Clinic in Harare on 25 June 2020 after complaining of breathing difficulties. He was buried on 29 June 2020 in his home town of Bindura.

